Severe thunderstorms possible before heat wave begins Tuesday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - You have to admit, this summer has been pretty easy thus far when it comes to the heat and rain.

A couple quick comparisons between this year and last:

90 degree days through July 18 (in Boston):

This year: 2

Last year: 14

July rainfall through July 18 (in Boston):

This year: 0.41"

Last year: 9.31"

If it wasn't scorching hot last summer, it was pouring rain. Many were calling it the worst summer of their lifetimes. So, I guess you could say we were due for some good old fashion New England summah. And, up until now, Mother Nature has delivered in spades. Sure our lawns and gardens could use a drink, but otherwise I have heard very few complaints.

Well, unless you are a fan of sweltering heat and humidity, I would say our streak of good times is just about done. This week is gonna be a scorcha!

THUNDERSTORM THREAT MONDAY

First things first. The WBZ-TV Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the chance of a few severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. A cold front will be pushing though the area later in the day and will spark some thunderstorms in parts of eastern New York and western New England. The storm prediction center has placed parts of western Mass., New Hampshire and Vermont in a "marginal" risk for severe weather Monday.

The atmosphere is primed in those locations and any storms that do form could contain very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and there is even a low risk of an isolated tornado.

Farther to the east the threat for severe weather is somewhat lower (but not zero) in Worcester and Middlesex counties. It is doubtful that much action will reach southeastern Mass. Monday.

As for timing, there could be a few storms early-to-mid-afternoon well to our west. Anything that survives the trip into central and eastern Mass. would likely be later in the day Monday, more towards evening or early tonight.

HEAT WAVE COMING

From there it is all about the heat and humidity. We are looking at a prolonged heat wave for most of our area beginning on Tuesday. (Reminder a heat wave is defined by a minimum of 3 consecutive days with temperatures 90+).

Temperatures will climb to 90-95 degrees on Tuesday and should reach at least the mid 90s on Wednesday. Depending on the amount of cloud cover on Thursday (there is a risk of some storms), we could see mid-to-upper 90s once again. Thursday will also be the peak of the humidity.

By Friday and Saturday, the air will be a bit drier but we still anticipate highs topping 90 degrees.

By Sunday and Monday, the average highs may dip back into the mid to upper 80s, but I still wouldn't rule out a few areas extending the heat wave another day or two.



Here are a couple of reminders since we haven't experienced much heat like this yet this summer.

Heat stroke and exhaustion can come on quickly so make sure you stay hydrated and seek shade and air conditioning as much as possible.

Also, keep your pets in mind as temperatures inside a car can rise very quickly.

Our team has you covered for the storms and heat all week long!