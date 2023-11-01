President and First Lady to visit Lewiston, Maine on Friday

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Lewiston, Maine on Friday.

The Bidens will pay their respects to the 18 people murdered in last week's mass shooting and the 13 who were injured. They're also expected to meet with victims' families, community members and first responders.

"I deeply appreciate President Biden's unwavering support of us in the wake of last week's horrific tragedy," Maine Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. "By visiting us in our time of need, the President and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine - and for that I am profoundly grateful."

A gunman shot and killed 18 people at a bowling alley and bar on Oct. 25 and was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days later in the Lisbon area.