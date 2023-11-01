Watch CBS News
Local News

President and First Lady to visit Lewiston, Maine on Friday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Lewiston, Maine on Friday.

The Bidens will pay their respects to the 18 people murdered in last week's mass shooting and the 13 who were injured. They're also expected to meet with victims' families, community members and first responders.

"I deeply appreciate President Biden's unwavering support of us in the wake of last week's horrific tragedy," Maine Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. "By visiting us in our time of need, the President and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine - and for that I am profoundly grateful." 

A gunman shot and killed 18 people at a bowling alley and bar on Oct. 25 and was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days later in the Lisbon area.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 6:37 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.