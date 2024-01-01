Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot at $810 million for New Year's Day drawing

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Powerball is starting 2024 with a huge jackpot. The prize for Monday night's drawing is $810 million.

The one-time, lump sum cash payment now stands at $408.9 million.

This jackpot is the fifth largest in Powerball history, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. 

No one has won Powerball since last October when a massive $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California. Monday's drawing will be the thirty-fifth since then.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought up until 9:50 p.m. in Massachusetts. The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

