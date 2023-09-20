Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball prize worth $1 million claimed by Dorchester woman

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot grows to $672 million, $1 million ticket sold in Dorchester
Powerball jackpot grows to $672 million, $1 million ticket sold in Dorchester 00:26

BOSTON - A Dorchester woman took her friend's advice to buy a Powerball ticket and ended up winning big.

Tiffany Brown won a $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers on a Quick Pic ticket for Monday's game. Nobody won the $638 million jackpot, which has risen to $672 million for Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 with a Powerball of 9.

She bought the ticket at Supreme Liquors on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester.

powerball-win.jpg
Tiffany Brown with her Powerball check Massachusetts Lottery

"She said that a friend had encouraged her to play because of the large jackpot," the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement.

The cash option for Wednesday's jackpot is an estimated $320 million. It would be the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.