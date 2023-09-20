Powerball prize worth $1 million claimed by Dorchester woman
BOSTON - A Dorchester woman took her friend's advice to buy a Powerball ticket and ended up winning big.
Tiffany Brown won a $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers on a Quick Pic ticket for Monday's game. Nobody won the $638 million jackpot, which has risen to $672 million for Wednesday's drawing.
The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 with a Powerball of 9.
She bought the ticket at Supreme Liquors on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester.
"She said that a friend had encouraged her to play because of the large jackpot," the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement.
The cash option for Wednesday's jackpot is an estimated $320 million. It would be the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
