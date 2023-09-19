Powerball jackpot grows to $672 million, $1 million ticket sold in Dorchester

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $672 million after no winner was drawn Monday night. But, there was one $1 million winner in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 with a Powerball of 9.

There was one Match 5 $1 million winner.

That ticket was sold at Fields Station Liquors in Dorchester, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.