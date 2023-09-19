Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $672 million, $1 million ticket sold in Dorchester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $672 million after no winner was drawn Monday night. But, there was one $1 million winner in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 with a Powerball of 9.

There was one Match 5 $1 million winner.

That ticket was sold at Fields Station Liquors in Dorchester, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.