Powerball jackpot grows to $672 million, $1 million ticket sold in Dorchester
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $672 million after no winner was drawn Monday night. But, there was one $1 million winner in Massachusetts.
The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 with a Powerball of 9.
There was one Match 5 $1 million winner.
That ticket was sold at Fields Station Liquors in Dorchester, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.