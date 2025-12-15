Powerball estimated jackpot at $1.25 billion after no one won grand prize of roughly $1.14 billion

Powerball's jackpot rose to an estimated $1.25 billion after no tickets came up winners of Monday night's grand prize of roughly $1.14 billion.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 23, 35, 59, 63 and 68 with a Powerball of 2.

The latest pot of gold would be the sixth-largest in Powerball's history and the second-biggest Powerball grand prize this year — a $1.787 billion jackpot was hit Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas.

It's also only the second time the game has had back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots.

Wednesday's drawing will be the 44th since the last time a jackpot was won – the longest such Powerball run.

To win the grand prize, a ticket must match the five white balls pulled during the drawing as well as the red Powerball. The possible winner or winners would get to choose between the estimated $1.25 billion jackpot paid out in an annuity or as an up-front lump-sum payment estimated at $572.1 million, both before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are extraordinarily low — 1 in 292.2 million.