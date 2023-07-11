Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $725 million after no winner in latest drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $725 million.

There were no winners in Monday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 with the Powerball 13.

The cash option is now $366.2 million for the next drawing Wednesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $480 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option is $240.7 million.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 5:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.