Powerball jackpot grows to $725 million after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $725 million.

There were no winners in Monday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 with the Powerball 13.

The cash option is now $366.2 million for the next drawing Wednesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $480 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option is $240.7 million.

