2 Powerball winning tickets worth $50,000 sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after no one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, but there were two smaller winners in Massachusetts, according to the state Lottery.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 with a Powerball of 1.

Two tickets in Massachusetts were $50,000 winners.

They were sold at Pick and Pay in North Attleboro and South End Liquors in Fall River.

The next drawing is Saturday night. The $1.4 billion jackpot is the fifth-biggest in U.S. lottery history. The lump sum, one-time payment is now up to $643.7 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.