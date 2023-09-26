Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot grows to $835 million after no winner in latest drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $835 million after no one won the grand prize in Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 10-12-22-36-50 with a Powerball of 4.

The one-time, lump sum cash value is now $390.4 million for the next drawing Wednesday night.

Powerball is played in 45 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

