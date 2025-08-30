Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $1.1 billion after no winning tickets in Saturday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.1 billion, the fifth-largest ever in the game's history, after there were no winning tickets for Saturday night's $1 billion grand prize.

Saturday's winning numbers were 3, 18, 22, 27 and 33, with a Powerball of 17. There were nine tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million, but no ticket matched all six.

The $1.1 billion jackpot for Monday night's drawing has an estimated cash value of $498.4 million.

Based on the jackpot estimate, a single jackpot winner Monday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of $498.4 million before taxes, or going with the annuity option, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, each payment also before taxes.

Saturday's drawing marked the sixth time in the game's 33-year history that the top prize has climbed to the billion-dollar mark.

No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

Four of the five previous billion-plus-jackpot-winning tickets were sold in California, including a single ticket sold in Altadena in 2022 that claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history.

The next drawing, which takes place from the Florida Lottery live draw studio in Tallahassee, is on Monday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

