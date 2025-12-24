Watch CBS News
Powerball $1.817 billion Christmas Eve jackpot won by single ticket, in Arkansas

Santa had a whopping Christmas present in his sled on Christmas Eve.

A single winning ticket was sold for Powerball's jackpot of $1.817 billion — in Arkansas. It was the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59,  with a Powerball of 19. The grand prize had a lump sum cash value of $834.9 million.

The Powerball jackpot had been won once on Christmas Eve, in 2011, and four times on Christmas Day, the game says. Powerball started in 1992.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was hit was on Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas, when two tickets split a $1.787 billion top prize.

It was only the second time in the game's history with back-to-back winning jackpots topping $1 billion, Powerball said.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history.

Wednesday's drawing was the 47th in that jackpot run, a record for the most in a Powerball jackpot cycle, the game says.

To win the pot of gold, a ticket must match all five white balls and the red Powerball pulled during a drawing. Single winners of the top prize can choose between a lump sum payment or a payout via an annuity of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each time. Both the lump sum and annuity total are before taxes. 

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Lottery jackpots have exploded in size over the last decade, while the odds of winning have gotten slimmer. 

Tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

Taylor Johnston and Kierra Frazier contributed to this report.

