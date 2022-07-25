Horseneck Beach in Westport closed due to Portuguese Man O'War sighting and rip currents
WESTPORT – The waters of Horseneck Beach in Westport are closed on Monday due to a Portuguese man O'War sighting and dangerous rip currents.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced the closure.
The beach and parking areas remain open to the public.
According to the DCR, the water is expected to reopen Tuesday morning after an assessment.
