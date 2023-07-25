Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for Chevrolet Spark after 4-year-old killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run crash

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police looking for dark gray subcompact car in connection with Hyde Park hit-and-run
Police looking for dark gray subcompact car in connection with Hyde Park hit-and-run 03:08

BOSTON - Boston Police continue to search for the driver that struck and killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park last Tuesday. Investigators now say the suspect's vehicle is described as a grey 2016-2022 Chevrolet Spark.

The crash happened in the area of 165 Wood Ave at about 9:29 p.m. on July 18.

Hyde Park hit and run
Boston Police are searching for a Chevrolet Spark after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park Boston Police

The driver fled the scene after the crash and was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street, according to Boston Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463). 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.