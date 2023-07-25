Police search for Chevrolet Spark after 4-year-old killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run crash

Police looking for dark gray subcompact car in connection with Hyde Park hit-and-run

BOSTON - Boston Police continue to search for the driver that struck and killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park last Tuesday. Investigators now say the suspect's vehicle is described as a grey 2016-2022 Chevrolet Spark.

The crash happened in the area of 165 Wood Ave at about 9:29 p.m. on July 18.

Boston Police are searching for a Chevrolet Spark after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park Boston Police

The driver fled the scene after the crash and was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street, according to Boston Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).