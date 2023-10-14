Police say 18-year-old shot multiple times in Fall River
FALL RIVER - Police say that an 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Fall River on Saturday.
It happened around 12:20 p.m. at 200 Locus Street.
Police say that the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.
