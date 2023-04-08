Police seeking suspect involved in Waltham smoke shop B&E
WALTHAM — Waltham Police are seeking information about a suspect involved in breaking into and entering a smoke shop on Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 12:00 am at the Blue Moon Smoke Shop on Moody Street.
The suspect gained access to the store by smashing a window and stole over $300 in merchandise.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department.
