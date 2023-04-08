Watch CBS News
Police seeking suspect involved in Waltham smoke shop B&E

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WALTHAM — Waltham Police are seeking information about a suspect involved in breaking into and entering a smoke shop on Friday morning. 

The incident occurred around 12:00 am at the Blue Moon Smoke Shop on Moody Street. 

The suspect gained access to the store by smashing a window and stole over $300 in merchandise.

The Waltham Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the male party in the photos/video. This is in...

Posted by Waltham MA Police Department on Friday, April 7, 2023

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 7:42 PM

