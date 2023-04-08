Police seeking suspect involved in Waltham smoke shop B&E

WALTHAM — Waltham Police are seeking information about a suspect involved in breaking into and entering a smoke shop on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:00 am at the Blue Moon Smoke Shop on Moody Street.

The suspect gained access to the store by smashing a window and stole over $300 in merchandise.

The Waltham Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the male party in the photos/video. This is in... Posted by Waltham MA Police Department on Friday, April 7, 2023

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department.