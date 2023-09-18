Police lend lost seal a helping hand in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN - A seal needed some help from police to get home in Provincetown Saturday night. The wandering seal was found near AWOL Hotel on Province Lands Road.
The seal had gotten turned around in a marshy area, when four Provincetown police officers stepped in. They cleared a pathway for the animal, which slowly returned to the ocean.
Police say that the seal did not appear to be hurt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.