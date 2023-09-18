Watch CBS News
Local News

Police lend lost seal a helping hand in Provincetown

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police lend lost seal a helping hand in Provincetown
Police lend lost seal a helping hand in Provincetown 00:26

PROVINCETOWN - A seal needed some help from police to get home in Provincetown Saturday night. The wandering seal was found near AWOL Hotel on Province Lands Road. 

The seal had gotten turned around in a marshy area, when four Provincetown police officers stepped in. They cleared a pathway for the animal, which slowly returned to the ocean.

Police say that the seal did not appear to be hurt.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 12:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.