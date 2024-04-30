Video shows pickup truck crash through fence during police chase on North Shore

Man in custody after high speed chase in Middleton

DANVERS - A pickup truck crashed through a fence during a police chase on the North Shore Tuesday afternoon.

Video from SkyEye shows the truck weaving in and out of traffic, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road.

I-Team sources tell WBZ the driver is a 37-year-old man from Malden. Sources say the chase started earlier Tuesday in Middleton, the suspect then moving on to Danvers and Peabody.

At one point, police suspected the man may have a gun. The pickup truck slowed down and pulled into a parking lot on Route 114 in Middleton.

Police cruisers blocked the entrance back to the road. Officers had their weapons drawn as they approached the driver in the parking lot, but he took off, crashing through a fence and over an embankment before driving away.

A short time later the suspect ditched the truck and ran into the woods near a cemetery in Danvers. A state police K-9 went after the suspect and troopers took him into custody.

The driver is facing a host of motor vehicle charges, according to the I-Team.