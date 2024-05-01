Bodycam video shows man point gun at Raynham police officers

RAYNHAM - Police bodycam video shows the moments before officers shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them in Raynham on Tuesday.

The video shows 35-year-old Stephen Maclean opening an apartment door and immediately point the gun at an officer in the hallway.

The short videos from three officers' body cameras were released by the Bristol County District Attorney on Wednesday. The videos were released without any audio and the officers' faces were blurred.

Raynham police bodycam video of fatal shooting of Stephan Maclean, who pointed gun at officers Bristol County District Attorney

Officers knocked on the apartment door. Seconds later Maclean opened the door and raised his arm, pointing a gun at the officers in the hall.

One of the officers fired a Taser. Two others drew their guns and shot and killed Maclean.

Police were at Maclean's apartment for a well-being check for "belligerent behavior." Police said they had responded to Maclean's home at the King Phillip Apartments several times in the past few days.

Police administered aid until paramedics arrived and Maclean was pronounced dead at Morton Hospital.

Officers placed on leave after shooting

Sgt. Frank Pacheco and Officer Jennifer Lang, both 12-year veterans of the Raynham Police Department, were placed on administrative leave per the department's policies and procedures.

The district attorney says the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.