Raynham police shoot, kill man who answered door pointing a gun at them

Raynham man shot and killed by police after he answers door with a gun

RAYNHAM - Raynham police shot and killed a man after he answered his apartment door pointing a gun with a 21-round magazine at them.

Suspect known to police

According to police, 35-year-old Stephen Maclean was arrested on Monday for alleged witness intimidation and disorderly conduct in a case involving his girlfriend. Police said they had responded to his apartment at King Phillip Apartments in Raynham several times in the past few days.

"The deceased had been arrested yesterday on charges of intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct for an ongoing court case that involved his girlfriend," Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.

District Attorney: "This is a tragedy"

On Tuesday, four police officers responded to a call to Maclean's apartment. They said his girlfriend said he had been fired from his job for allegedly going to work intoxicated. Police did not specify who called them to the apartment or what the call was about.

According to police, Maclean opened the door, pointing a gun at police. Police used a taser and two officers fired on Maclean and then administered aid until paramedics arrived, but Maclean died.

"Like all these cases, this is a tragedy," Quinn said. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

What happens next

Quinn said the police officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras. Investigators are still reviewing that footage. Maclean's gun will be analyzed to determine if it was fired.

Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante said the officers' response was consistent with police training and that there is no active threat to the community.