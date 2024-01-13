Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong winds and heavy rain batter the South Shore

By Katrina Kincade

/ CBS Boston

Strong winds and heavy rain batter the South Shore
Strong winds and heavy rain batter the South Shore 02:04

PLYMOUTH - Days after high tides and heavy rain left coastal communities flooded, the South Shore is dealing with another weather system.

In Plymouth, roads were left wet and slick from the rain. While storm drains have been cleared, homeowners are urged to check to make sure their sump pumps are working in case their basement floods.

Power outages were starting to come in from the gusty wind and the numbers are expected to rise as the winds are expected to stick around after the rain stops. To check MEMA's power outages map, click here.

Rain is expected to taper off later Saturday morning and then clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will then drop in the next few days, with the next chance for a storm coming Tuesday into Wednesday.

Katrina Kincade
KincadeKatrina.jpg

Katrina Kincade is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 8:42 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.