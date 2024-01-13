Strong winds and heavy rain batter the South Shore

PLYMOUTH - Days after high tides and heavy rain left coastal communities flooded, the South Shore is dealing with another weather system.

In Plymouth, roads were left wet and slick from the rain. While storm drains have been cleared, homeowners are urged to check to make sure their sump pumps are working in case their basement floods.

Power outages were starting to come in from the gusty wind and the numbers are expected to rise as the winds are expected to stick around after the rain stops. To check MEMA's power outages map, click here.

Rain is expected to taper off later Saturday morning and then clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will then drop in the next few days, with the next chance for a storm coming Tuesday into Wednesday.