Massachusetts man held as "person of interest" in stabbing death of 73-year-old father

PLYMOUTH - A 73-year-old man was stabbed to death in his home in Plymouth, Massachusetts Thursday morning. Police are holding his son, Matthew Paluzzi, as a "person of interest" in the case.

Officers rushed to Anthony Paluzzi's house in the Manoment section of town at 6:26 a.m. after his wife called 911, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. Paluzzi had been stabbed in the neck and died. Cruz said a large kitchen knife was found nearby.

Investigators then launched a search for Paluzzi's son Matthew, who Cruz said is known to Plymouth Police.

Matthew Paluzzi Plymouth Police

Matthew Paluzzi was found about three hours later on Columbia Road in Hanover, which is about 20 miles north of Plymouth.

"He has not been charged at this point," Cruz told reporters at a news conference, calling Matthew Paluzzi a "person of interest" at this point in the investigation.

Cruz would not say what led to the stabbing, but said there was no threat to the public.

Matthew Paluzzi is currently being held for questioning at the Plymouth Police Department. Back in 2020, he was accused of threatening a woman with a gun at a bank in Plymouth, according to a report in the Old Colony Memorial.