Plymouth boy reunited with lost necklace containing his mother's ashes, thanks to Good Samaritan

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

PLYMOUTH - A Plymouth boy has been reunited with his missing locket that contained his mother's ashes, after a good Samaritan used his metal detector to find it.

Ten-year-old Connor lost the locket in a field last week while he was playing soccer. "Soccer practice stopped, and everyone went looking for it," his grandmother Mellissa Moriarty told WBZ. She said friends and strangers scoured the field over the next few days. While those efforts were unsuccessful, a man later volunteered to search the field with his metal detector.  

Lou Asci and Connor with the locket. Melissa Moriarty

Lou Asci found the locket Thursday night. He is a self proclaimed "detectorist" who helps people find lost items.

Connor has been carrying the locket for three years. According to his grandmother, Connor "never takes it off. The only time he takes it off is when he takes a shower."

His mother passed away in a car accident in 2020, at the age of 31. Connor and his family say they are relieved to have the cherished locket back.  

WBZ-News Staff
October 27, 2023

First published on October 27, 2023 / 12:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

