Fire breaks out near Christmas tree in Plum Island home on H Street

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLUM ISLAND - A fire broke out at a home on Plum Island Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at a single-story home on H Street. Firefighters said the flames were concentrated in the home's living room and got close to the Christmas tree.

The woman living in the home and her dog were able to evacuate safely and no one was hurt. The home sustained serious smoke and heat damage from the fire.

Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said this is a reminder for residents to be careful when putting up their Christmas tree. He said people should never plug tree lights into an extension cord and to remove the tree from the home when it dries out, as a dry Christmas tree is a fire hazard.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 10:43 PM EST

