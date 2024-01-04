Watch CBS News
Plow drivers across Massachusetts ready for snowfall after mild winter

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

WESTON - With plowable snow in the forecast for much of Massachusetts this weekend, plow drivers said they're ready after a few disappointing seasons.

"It's tough because then you've got two or three trucks sitting in the driveway, not moving, making money," said snow removal business owner Jacob Holyoke. He's now gearing up for what he hopes will make up for lost time.

In Bridgewater, Kevin Godek said he has three trucks ready to go on Sunday and the phone is finally ringing with clients. He said he only hopes Mother Nature won't let him down.

"The anticipation of the storms happening after fueling up all the trucks and getting ready and then the storm fails," said Godek.

Worcester is expecting at least several inches of snow. But with a shortage of plow drivers since Covid, the city's DPW commissioner is urging resident to be patient with storm cleanup.

"Probably 10 percent short of where we had been pre-Covid and all that really means is it's going to take us a little longer to do things," said DPW Commissioner Jay Fink.

