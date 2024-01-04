Watch CBS News
Worcester calling for "patience" ahead of snow storm with plow driver shortage

By Anna Meiler

/ CBS Boston

Worcester prepares for winter storm despite shortage of plow drivers
Worcester prepares for winter storm despite shortage of plow drivers 01:42

WORCESTER - As an impending snow storm approaches Massachusetts, people in Worcester are getting ready, even with a shortage of plow drivers.

With the first mention of plowable snow, some started dusting off their snow blowers this week, many realizing they need to be fixed before the weekend. That's led to long, busy days at Wayland Power Equipment on Route 20.

"Phone rings and people walk through the door, so it's nice," said Bill Poisson of Wayland Power Equipment. "Crazy busy, good to have snow in the forecast."

While homeowners are getting ready to clear their driveways, crews in Worcester are getting ready to clear the streets. The salt piles are tall and the plows are ready to hit the roads for the first time this season.

In Worcester, bonuses were offered to drivers who signed up before Dec. 1. The city is still about 10 percent short, compared to the number of drivers they had pre-COVID.

"Once COVID hit and everybody stayed at home, started getting deliveries at home, those deliveries had to come from somewhere. That meant all your truck drivers now in high demand," said Jay Fink, Worcester's commissioner of public works and parks.

The commissioner said the job will get done, it will just take a little longer.

"What used to take a few hours to do may take another hour or two to get things done, so patience is appreciated," said Fink.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 1:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

