Planning a trip? Advice to reduce travel headaches over the holidays, start of 2025

BOSTON - Being a savvy traveler can save you time and money. CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg spoke to WBZ about what you should know as we approach the holiday travel season and start of 2025.

Will Spirit be alive by next January?

The Wall Street Journal reports Spirit Airlines is discussing a possible bankruptcy filing. What does that mean for the average traveler?

Greenberg says travelers should continue to book but think ahead. "The real problem is will Spirit be alive by next January? And right now, it's an existential threat for them. They have $3 billion of long-term debt," said Greenberg.

Greenberg says to book Spirit flights with a credit card to easily get your money back in case the airline stops operations. Secondly, he urges travelers to come up with a backup plan to get to their destinations. For very cautious travelers, Greenberg suggests booking another airline's flight that is refundable if you must reach that original destination.

Southwest looking to change business model

Southwest Airlines is looking to change its business model. Greenberg says an investor group wants the airline to get more revenue through premium seating, assigned seats, and increased airfares.

But will the airline's famous no bag fee continue to fly? "It's the third rail for them, will they touch the baggage deal? So far, they've announced they're not, but you know what, at a certain time the accountants are going to take over the asylum, and by January or February you may have to deal with that," said Greenberg.

Check your passport

Greenberg says it is a good time to check your passport expiration date. Many countries will not let you enter if your passport expires in six months or less. The State Department is reporting quicker turnaround times with its new online renewal service, so you can skip that trip to the post office.

"The one good thing about this is you get to take your own ugly passport picture at home. You don't have to go to Staples or CVS. And you know what they say, when you begin to look like your passport picture, it's time to come home," said Greenberg.

Skip the customs line

Speaking of coming home from abroad, Greenberg says do not get stuck in the customs line. Instead, you can download a free app called Mobile Passport Control that helps process you electronically and puts you in an expedited line.

The quickest program remains to be Global Entry. Its membership process requires an application, background check, interview, and $120 fee. "Who wants to stand in line for two and a half hours when you come off an international flight? Nobody. Global Entry allows you to go right to a kiosk, it basically reads your eyes, it's all biometric now, and within two minutes you're at baggage claim. It's the best thing ever. And if you apply for Global Entry, you also get TSA pre-check. It's a win-win," said Greenberg.