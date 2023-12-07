Watch CBS News
ADL investigating after plane with "Harvard hates Jews" banner seen flying over college campuses

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - The Anti-Defamation League is investigating after a plane carrying a banner that read "Harvard hates Jews" was seen flying over several college campuses.

The plane and banner, which also featured a Palestinian flag, was seen flying over MIT, Boston University and Boston College.

A group which claimed responsibility for the plane said it's responding to "the runaway antisemitism" on the Harvard campus.

The ADL New England released a statement on social media, calling the plane's banner "disturbing."

First published on December 7, 2023 / 6:28 PM EST

