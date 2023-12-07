ADL investigating after plane with "Harvard hates Jews" banner seen flying over college campuses

Plane with "Harvard hates Jews" banner seen flying over college campuses

Plane with "Harvard hates Jews" banner seen flying over college campuses

CAMBRIDGE - The Anti-Defamation League is investigating after a plane carrying a banner that read "Harvard hates Jews" was seen flying over several college campuses.

The plane and banner, which also featured a Palestinian flag, was seen flying over MIT, Boston University and Boston College.

A group which claimed responsibility for the plane said it's responding to "the runaway antisemitism" on the Harvard campus.

The ADL New England released a statement on social media, calling the plane's banner "disturbing."