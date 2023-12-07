ADL investigating after plane with "Harvard hates Jews" banner seen flying over college campuses
CAMBRIDGE - The Anti-Defamation League is investigating after a plane carrying a banner that read "Harvard hates Jews" was seen flying over several college campuses.
The plane and banner, which also featured a Palestinian flag, was seen flying over MIT, Boston University and Boston College.
A group which claimed responsibility for the plane said it's responding to "the runaway antisemitism" on the Harvard campus.
The ADL New England released a statement on social media, calling the plane's banner "disturbing."
