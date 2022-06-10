Pierce Middle School in Milton on lockdown after teacher finds bullet in bathroom

MILTON -- Pierce Middle School in Milton went into lockdown Friday morning after a bullet was found by a teacher in one of the bathrooms.

The bullet was found shortly after 10 a.m. in a sink of a second floor bathroom.

Milton Police say there is no active threat, while adding that Boston Police and Quincy Police are doing a sweep of the building to make sure there is no weapon inside the building.

As of late Friday morning, the school is still in lockdown.

"With the recent events that have occurred around the country, I fully understand that situations like this evoke considerable anxiety and fear along with the need to know exact details," said Superintendent of Milton Public Schools James F. Jette in a statement. "Unfortunately, during this type of situation, there is no one able to answer the phones or respond to emails; the focus is on a response to the emergency. Our number one priority is the safety and security of our students and staff in the building."

According to police, the bullet was an unspent 9mm round.