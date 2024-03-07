Research finds small amount of physical activity can reduce risk of stroke

BOSTON - A new study finds working in even a little physical activity can help protect your brain from stroke.

Researchers in Italy analyzed 15 prior studies collectively involving more than 750,000 subjects and found that all levels of "leisure-time physical activity" can reduce the risk of stroke. Leisure-time physical activities are those that are not essential to your daily life or your job, but activities that you choose to do. For example, playing sports, exercising, or going for a walk.

In this study, ideal amounts of activity cut stroke risk by 29%, but even low levels of activity cut it by 18%. They say everyone can benefit from whatever movement they can fit into their regular routine.