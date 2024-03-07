Watch CBS News
Research finds small amount of physical activity can reduce risk of stroke

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study finds working in even a little physical activity can help protect your brain from stroke.

Researchers in Italy analyzed 15 prior studies collectively involving more than 750,000 subjects and found that all levels of "leisure-time physical activity" can reduce the risk of stroke. Leisure-time physical activities are those that are not essential to your daily life or your job, but activities that you choose to do. For example, playing sports, exercising, or going for a walk.

In this study, ideal amounts of activity cut stroke risk by 29%, but even low levels of activity cut it by 18%. They say everyone can benefit from whatever movement they can fit into their regular routine.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

