Brockton park bench dedicated to Peter Monsini, worker killed in Government Center garage collapse

BROCKTON - There was a special tribute in Brockton Sunday to Peter Monsini, the demolition worker killed in the Government Center garage collapse last year.

Back on March 26, 2022, Monsini was using a construction vehicle on the ninth floor of the garage in Boston when the floor caved in, killing him. He was 51 years old and lived in South Easton.

But he was raised in Brockton and on Sunday the city dedicated a public bench in his name at Fields Park, which was a special place to Monsini.

A public bench in the name of Peter Monsini was dedicated at Fields Park Sunday, exactly one year after his death. CBS Boston

"I am very glad. He knew a lot of people and he grew up in Brockton. He was a Brockton local. his name was 'Brockton Pete,'" his son Anthony Monsini said at the ceremony.

"Peter was so full of life. He loved his family," his girlfriend Alicia Anacleto said.

The family said Monsini loved the trades and specially the demoltion business. Many of his co-workers were at the dedication Sunday.

Peter Monsini. Family photo

"This is a special place in Brockton, D.W. Fields Park. To know that Peter cherished this location, so many Brocktonians and visitors come here. The fact that this is going to be here forever now. It's a wonderful testament to Peter Monsini," said Mayor Bob Sullivan.

The park has very significant meaning to the Monsini family. It's where Peter would come with his son. Now he will forever be remembered here.

"We would ride bikes here, bike through the park, made memories here. It was the big impact the stuff we did," said Anthony Monsini.

It's a tranquil setting for a Brockton guy who loved his community and family.

"If (someone) is having troubles, they come and sit. Whether it's in Peter's loving memory or they can just sit and talk and pray and it's a place for someone to go and to be safe," Anacleto said.

