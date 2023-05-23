Watch CBS News
Petar Petyoshin charged with robbing Falmouth bank, stealing customer's car

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Falmouth Police look for armed bank robber
Falmouth Police look for armed bank robber 00:28

FALMOUTH - A man accused of robbing a bank on the Cape and stealing a customer's car nearly two months ago has been captured.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, of Edgartown, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Investigators say Petyoshin walked into the Rockland Trust Bank on Route 28 in Falmouth on April 8, flashed a weapon, demanded money from a teller and claimed to have a bomb.

The teller gave the thief money and he then stole a customer's car and took off. That car was found a short time later.

image.jpg
Police say Petar Petyoshin robbed the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth on Route 28, April 8, 2023. Falmouth Police

Petyoshin is now charged with armed and masked robbery with a firearm, bomb threat, larceny over $1,200, carjacking, and seven counts of kidnapping.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court. 

First published on May 23, 2023 / 1:15 PM

