Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed suspect steals customer's car after robbing Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FALMOUTH - An armed suspect is on the run after police say he robbed a Falmouth bank at gunpoint and stole a customer's car.

It happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits. 

Police said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded money from the teller, claiming he had a bomb.

image.jpg
An armed suspect is on the run after robbing a bank at gunpoint and stealing a customer's car in Falmouth. Falmouth Police

The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of money. 

As the suspect fled, he allegedly stole a customer's car and drove off. Police said the car was found abandoned a short distance away.

Police believe the man may have switched to another vehicle and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Falmouth Police.

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.