Armed suspect steals customer's car after robbing Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth
FALMOUTH - An armed suspect is on the run after police say he robbed a Falmouth bank at gunpoint and stole a customer's car.
It happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits.
Police said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded money from the teller, claiming he had a bomb.
The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of money.
As the suspect fled, he allegedly stole a customer's car and drove off. Police said the car was found abandoned a short distance away.
Police believe the man may have switched to another vehicle and left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Falmouth Police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.