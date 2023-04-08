Armed suspect steals customer's car after robbing Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth

FALMOUTH - An armed suspect is on the run after police say he robbed a Falmouth bank at gunpoint and stole a customer's car.

It happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits.

Police said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded money from the teller, claiming he had a bomb.

The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of money.

As the suspect fled, he allegedly stole a customer's car and drove off. Police said the car was found abandoned a short distance away.

Police believe the man may have switched to another vehicle and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Falmouth Police.