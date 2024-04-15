Man falls out second story window during Allston Marathon Monday party

ALLSTON - A man fell out of a second story window during a party in Allston on Monday afternoon, according to Boston EMS and Boston police.

Boston police were called to 72 Gardner Street for reports of a large party getting out of hand on Monday afternoon during the marathon.

Police say "thousands" were at party

The apartment complex consists of mostly Boston University students. When police arrived, they called on the scanner for backup, citing "thousands" of people outside the apartments into the street. Then, shortly after their arrival, they say a man fell from a second story window.

Police on bicycles respond to large party on Gardner Street in Allston on Marathon Monday CBS Boston

WBZ cameras captured the man getting taken out on a stretcher with a neck brace. He appeared conscious, but his condition is unknown, according to Boston police.

The party then cleared up for a short time before picking back up again later in the afternoon.

"I'm not surprised," one BU student told WBZ. "People go really crazy...I mean it's horrible."

Lawns littered with "BORGs"

Once the party cleared out around 4 p.m., the entire road and lawns were littered with crushed cans of 4Loko, beer, and half empty "BORGs."

BORG stands for "blackout rage gallon" and is a popular drinking item among college kids nowadays, who make their own liquor and juice mix inside a gallon bottle.

Trash left outside an apartment building on Gardner Street in Allston after a party was broken up by police CBS Boston



Just last week, Boston police had sent a letter to area colleges, asking students not to drink openly in public or party on rooftops or fire escapes. "Celebrate in a safe and respectful manner, representing our City and your schools well," Commissioner Michael Cox wrote.

Students told WBZ they're troubled by the news of someone getting hurt, but not surprised. "The whole school comes around this area, starts drinking at six or seven a.m., and then just hangs out in frat houses," one student said. "I get [that] everybody's trying to have fun but like falling out of a window is pretty ridiculous," another added.