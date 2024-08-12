Perseid meteor shower, northern lights combine for unforgettable show above Massachusetts

ROCKPORT - Stargazers in New England were treated to not just one, but two incredible sights in the night sky: The Perseid meteor shower and the northern lights.

Takako Moriguchi and her husband Rick Domannwoke up at 1 a.m. Monday and drove from Belmont to Rockport.

"We checked the KPI index to see aurora activity and this morning was predicted to be very good," Moriguchi told WBZ-TV.

The northern lights in Rockport Takako Moriguchi

Even with the naked eye, they could see reddish and green colors on the horizon. They also saw about 20 to 30 shooting stars over a span of an hour and a half.

Moriguchi managed to capture a photo on her iPhone of a meteor alongside the northern lights.

The northern lights and a Perseid meteor shower seen from Rockport, Massachusetts. Takako Moriguchi

"I will definitely remember this all my life," she said.

"Phenomenal" view of northern lights and Perseid meteors

The Perseids are considered to be the best meteor show of the year as Earth passes through a thick layer of rock and ice debris from comet Swift-Tuttle. While Sunday night was the peak, meteors may still be visible in the sky for the next several evenings.

The couple said the parking lot for the state park in Rockport was about half full in the middle of the night with people trying to get a glimpse of the show.

"It was phenomenal, it was celestial," Domann said. "It was very, very interesting and cool."

Northern lights in New England

Further north in New England, the aurora was even more spectacular. The Mount Washington Observatory, atop the region's highest peak, shared a timelapse of the northern lights from the summit.

Time-lapse of the aurora as seen from the summit earlier this morning. The lights on the right side correspond to Berlin, NH and the lights on the left side correspond to Lancaster, NH. The center of the video corresponds to roughly due north. pic.twitter.com/8xGWeT2SHM — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) August 12, 2024

The National Weather Service also shared a photo from its Caribou, Maine office of the dazzling red, pink and green skies.

If you got the chance tonight, check out the northern lights! Here is a picture we just took at the office as of 11:15 PM EDT. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/LPBmD2k27n — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 12, 2024

The Space Weather Prediction Center said early Monday morning that strong geomagnetic conditions were observed "in response to a coronal mass ejection passing by Earth," which can bring the northern lights farther south than usual.