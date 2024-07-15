Pelvic floor issues after childbirth are not normal and can be fixed, experts say

BOSTON - Experts say that while pelvic floor issues are common for women after childbirth they should not have to live with pelvic discomfort.

A new survey by Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute found that most Americans believe it's normal for women to experience pelvic pain, pressure, and incontinence after giving birth.

However, experts say these are signs of pelvic floor issues that affect about a third of women and that they are not normal. In other words, they are common but not something women should have to live with.

They say the pelvic floor muscles are similar to the biceps and calf muscles and can be strengthened, lengthened, and relaxed with proper exercises, which can improve pelvic floor dysfunction. If you are experiencing any of these ailments, talk to your provider about seeing a pelvic floor therapist.