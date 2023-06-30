Pelagic Research Services shares process of recovering Titan submersible

WELLFLEET - The Wellfleet crew that helped in the recovery efforts for the Titan submersible shared more details about the process they used.

When the submersible initially went missing, Pelagic Research Services sent a nine-person team to help rescue the five people on board. They used a remote-operated vehicle, the Odysseus 6K, to reach the Titan.

It's since been confirmed that the submersible imploded on its journey to the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board. The CEO of Pelagic became emotional on Friday as he discussed the tragic discovery of the imploded sub.

"Our system was launched from the back deck and began to descend to the sea floor," said Pelagic CEO Edward Cassano. "Shortly after arriving at the sea floor, we discovered the debris of the Titan submersible. Of course, we continued to document the site and by 12 o'clock, sadly a rescue turned into a recovery. I have to apologize, we're still demobilizing, it's a lot of emotions, people are tired."

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the investigation into why the Titan imploded.