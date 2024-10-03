Peak foliage season is beginning in New England. Maps show which areas are bursting with fall color.

BOSTON - Peak foliage season has begun. Northern New England is bursting with color right now and this weekend will be the best time to head to the Green and White Mountains.

Thankfully, the weather has been cooperating as of late with a couple periods of rain mixed in with some cool nights up north.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Fall foliage road trip suggestions in New England

Thinking of taking a road trip? Here are some suggestions for scenic routes:

93 North up into the White Mountain National Forest

Kancamagus Highway from Lincoln to Conway, N.H.

Route 302 from Bretton Woods to Glen, N.H.

Routes 4 and 7 through the Green Mountains of Vermont Foliage in Killington, Vermont Courtesy photo

The forecast up north is great this weekend. Daytime highs in the 60s, nighttime lows in the 40s with plentiful sunshine.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Northwest winds could get a little gusty during the day Saturday but nothing all that disruptive.

By next weekend the peak colors are expected to have migrated southward into the New Hampshire Lakes Region, the Monadnock Region and the Berkshires.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Fall foliage map for Massachusetts

Looking to stay close to home? The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has published a new interactive fall foliage map to help residents plan their leaf-peeping trips this fall.

Western Massachusetts gets the fall colors first, but most of the state is expected to see peak colors in mid-October. Click here to see the map.

Expected foliage map for Oct. 6, 2024 in Massachusetts. Mass DCR

Boston weekend weather forecast

Our weather remains very quiet and, for the most part, we have a fantastic weekend ahead.

The only chance of rain will come early Saturday morning, and most of the area should remain dry. There will just be a few, quick moving, light showers passing through around dawn.

The rest of the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and comfy temperatures.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It will be a wonderful fall day at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and the New England Patriots will try to make it even better with a win.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Our next chance of any significant rainfall comes on Monday. Odds are fairly high that most of our region will have a wet start to the workweek.

Lastly, it appears as though there will be a cold shot of air coming out of Canada, arriving in New England next Tuesday/Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This could lead to our first frost in some of the northern and western suburbs.