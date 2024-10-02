Everything to know about Week 5's Patriots-Dolphins matchup

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

FOXBORO -- Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins showdown at Gillette Stadium will feature two teams hoping to turn their 2024 season around. Both have lost three straight and enter the matchup at 1-3 on the year.

The Dolphins are coming to town off a short week too, having lost to the Tennessee Titans, 31-12, on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are starting a two-game homestand after losing to the 49ers in San Francisco, 30-13, in Week 3. They're looking for their first win at home since last October.

While the Patriots are hoping Jacoby Brissett will get going at quarterback, the Dolphins are on their fourth QB of the season in Tyler Huntley. Miami has been without Tua Tagovailoa since the third quarter of Week 2 after he suffered another concussion, landing him on IR.

Miami first turned to Skylar Thompson, but he suffered a chest injury in Week 3, resulting in Tim Boyle taking over at quarterback in Miami's loss to the Seahawks. The 'Phins then went to Huntley against the Titans, who was just 14-of-22 for 96 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions in the loss. He also ran for 40 yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Tuesday that Huntley would be getting the start against the Patriots. It will be the 11th start of the former Baltimore backup's career, with Huntley 3-7 in his previous 10 starts.

Here's everything else you need to know about this weekend's Patriots-Dolphins matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins own the overall edge in the all-time series, 62-55. The Patriots have won two of the three playoff matchups between the two teams.

The two teams have played each other twice every season since 1967, except in 1985 due to a players' strike.

The Patriots are 38-20 over the Dolphins in New England, including 17-5 at Gillette Stadium.

Miami has swept the season series 15 times and New England 10 times. The Dolphins won both games over the Patriots last season, winning 31-17 at Hard Rock Stadium in October and 24-17 at Gillette Stadium in December.

Patriots-Dolphins Connections

Three Patriots players played for the Dolphins: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (2021), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (2017-20), and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (2017-19).

(2021), defensive lineman (2017-20), and linebacker (2017-19). Brissett played in 11 games -- including five starts -- for the Dolphins in 2021. Miami went 2-3 in those starts, and Brissett completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions overall as a Dolphin.

played in 11 games -- including five starts -- for the Dolphins in 2021. Miami went 2-3 in those starts, and Brissett completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions overall as a Dolphin. New England assistant receivers coach Tiquan Underwood got his start as a coach in the NFL with the Dolphins, serving as their offensive quality control coach in 2019.

got his start as a coach in the NFL with the Dolphins, serving as their offensive quality control coach in 2019. There are six former Patriots on the Miami roster: receiver Braxton Berrios (2018), punter Jake Bailey (2019-22), tackle Isaiah Wynn (2020-22), tight end Jonnu Smith (2021-22), offensive lineman Chasen Hines (2022-23), and defensive end William Bradley-King (2023).

(2018), punter (2019-22), tackle (2020-22), tight end (2021-22), offensive lineman (2022-23), and defensive end (2023). Miami general manager Chris Grier was an intern with the Patriots in 1994 and a regional scout from 1995-99.

was an intern with the Patriots in 1994 and a regional scout from 1995-99. Former Patriots receiver Wes Welker (2007-12) has been Miami's wide receivers coach since 2022.

Everything else you should know about Patriots vs. Dolphins



Both the Patriots and the Dolphins have scored just four touchdowns on the season. The New England offense ranks last in the NFL in both total offense (averaging 238.2 yards per game) and passing yards per game (112.3).

New England ranks 31st in the NFL at 13.0 points per game. Miami is last at just 11.3 points per game.

The Dolphins defense is allowing 25.8 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. The Patriots defense is tied for 17th at 21.8 points allowed per game.

Miami's pass defense is surrendering just 162.5 yards per game to rank fifth in the NFL.

The Dolphins have the third-most accepted penalties against in the NFL this season with 37 for 336 yards through four games. The Houston Texans top the list with 40 penalties, while the Ravens are second with 39. The Patriots are the least penalized team with 16 acceptable penalties, though they've been flagged 25 times overall.

Miami receiver Tyreek Hill is 6-2 in his career against the Patriots with seven touchdown receptions. He had two of those touchdowns and 13 receptions in his two games against New England last season.

is 6-2 in his career against the Patriots with seven touchdown receptions. He had two of those touchdowns and 13 receptions in his two games against New England last season. Tight end Hunter Henry leads the Patriots with 14 receptions for 148 yards this season. With 147 receptions in a Patriots uniform, he is currently eighth on the all-time reception list among New England tight ends. Henry needs three receptions this week against Miami to become the eighth New England tight end to reach 150 receptions.



leads the Patriots with 14 receptions for 148 yards this season. With 147 receptions in a Patriots uniform, he is currently eighth on the all-time reception list among New England tight ends. Henry needs three receptions this week against Miami to become the eighth New England tight end to reach 150 receptions. Patriots defense end Keion White has recorded at least two quarterback hits in each game this season, and his nine quarterback hits are tied for fourth in the NFL.

has recorded at least two quarterback hits in each game this season, and his nine quarterback hits are tied for fourth in the NFL. New England defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. has recorded a sack in each of the last two games and will look to make it three straight games for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday.

has recorded a sack in each of the last two games and will look to make it three straight games for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday. Patriots punter Bryce Baringer has had at least one 50-yard punt in the last 21 straight games, which he extended last weekend with a 61-yard punt in the second quarter against San Francisco. That streak is the longest current streak in the NFL. The record is 38 games by Shane Lechler from 2007-10.

has had at least one 50-yard punt in the last 21 straight games, which he extended last weekend with a 61-yard punt in the second quarter against San Francisco. That streak is the longest current streak in the NFL. The record is 38 games by Shane Lechler from 2007-10. Baringer is first in the NFL with 13 punts inside the 20-yard line this season. He's on pace to put 55 punts inside the 20-yard line, which would be a new NFL record, besting the 51 punts that Johnny Hekker put inside the 20-yard line in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams.



We'll get you ready for Patriots-Dolphins showdown Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV and streaming on CBSBoston.com! After the game, switch over to Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 for full reaction and analysis.