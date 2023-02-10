'Unlikely to find any New England peaches this year' after cold snap, farm says

AMESBURY - The regional peach crop may have been lost during the record-breaking cold snap last weekend.

Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury said they believe they lost their entire 2023 peach crop in the harsh cold of last Saturday, when temperatures dropped to 14 degrees below zero in the orchards.

"Sadly, it appears we have lost our peach crop for the season," the farm posted to Facebook. "Friends from farms across the region are seeing the same; so it seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year."

If you have a fruit tree, you know it's a TRUE labor of love! Over the winter, Field Manager, Grigore, and Assistant Field Manager, Marin, lead a small pruning crew going orchard by orchard caring for 10,000 fruit trees. The branches are hand raked to the center of each row where they are turned into chips left in place acting as a wood mulch. 🍑 Peach Update: Last weekend's frigid temps dropped to -14℉ in the orchards for 6+ hours. Sadly, it appears we have lost our peach crop for the season. While we run tests cutting buds and forcing them to bloom in a heated greenhouse, we will know for certain in April. Friends from farms across the region are seeing the same; so it seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year. The good news is that, as farmers, we understand this is part of the process; we will be ok and adjust! Posted by Cider Hill Farm on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Cider Hill said it is testing peach buds in a heated greenhouse and will likely know the ultimate fate of the crop in April.

"The good news is that, as farmers, we understand this is part of the process; we will be ok and adjust!" the farm said.