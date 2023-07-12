Peaceful Meadows ice cream shop in Whitman to be sold at auction

WHITMAN - A popular ice cream shop south of Boston is being sold at auction later this summer. The family that owns Peaceful Meadows in Whitman is selling the business after 61 years, according to JJManning Auctioneers.

They'll still be scooping ice cream until the end of August, which is when the auction will take place.

Thousands of people commented or shared the news on Facebook, saying it was heartbreaking to see a staple of their childhood close.

Absolute Auction Aug 29, 2023 Peaceful Meadows in Whitman, MA Family voluntarily selling after 61yrs Open Through the... Posted by JJManning Auctioneers on Friday, July 7, 2023

The auctioneer said the Peaceful Meadows location in Plymouth is staying open.

Peaceful Meadows made the final eight in WBZ's Ice Cream Social bracket tournament back in 2021 - a competition to find the best ice cream shops in Massachusetts.