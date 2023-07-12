Watch CBS News
Local News

Peaceful Meadows ice cream shop in Whitman to be sold at auction

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Question Everything: What's behind lobster, ice cream price increases?
Question Everything: What's behind lobster, ice cream price increases? 04:43

WHITMAN - A popular ice cream shop south of Boston is being sold at auction later this summer. The family that owns Peaceful Meadows in Whitman is selling the business after 61 years, according to JJManning Auctioneers

They'll still be scooping ice cream until the end of August, which is when the auction will take place. 

Thousands of people commented or shared the news on Facebook, saying it was heartbreaking to see a staple of their childhood close. 

Absolute Auction Aug 29, 2023 Peaceful Meadows in Whitman, MA Family voluntarily selling after 61yrs Open Through the...

Posted by JJManning Auctioneers on Friday, July 7, 2023

The auctioneer said the Peaceful Meadows location in Plymouth is staying open.

Peaceful Meadows made the final eight in WBZ's Ice Cream Social bracket tournament back in 2021 - a competition to find the best ice cream shops in Massachusetts. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.