Body that washed up on Marblehead beach identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD - The body that washed ashore on a Marblehead beach on Thursday night has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Gray of Peabody.
His body was found by a woman out walking her dog.
Gray was reported missing in early December. Dive teams searched for gray in the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem earlier in January after finding some of his clothing on the beach. The investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.