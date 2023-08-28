Watch CBS News
Patriots pick up another offensive lineman, acquiring Vederian Lowe from Vikings

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- After making one trade to add depth to the offensive line on Sunday, the Patriots went out and made another. After acquiring Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Browns, the Pats also picked up offensive lineman Vederian Lowe.

The Patriots acquired Lowe in a Sunday evening trade with the Vikings, according to Jordan Schultz. New England is sending a sixth-round pick to Minnesota for Lowe, according to Aaron Wilson.

Lowe was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings last season after a four-year career at Illinois. He played in four games for Minnesota as a rookie, though he only took snaps on offense in Week 17.

In camp this year, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Lowe played primarily as Minnesota's backup left tackle. But he does have experience at right tackle as well, playing both tackles positions during preseason action.

Picking up Lowe and Wheatley after the conclusion of the preseason highlights just how thin the Patriots are at offensive tackle. Veteran free agent signing Riley Reiff was injured in Friday night's preseason finale in Tennessee, and fellow veteran tackle Calvin Anderson remains on the non-football injury list.

Wheatley and Lowe are both depth pieces, but ones that may have to be thrust into action sooner rather than later for an incredibly thin New England offensive line. 

