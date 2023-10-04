Patriots reacquire J.C. Jackson in trade with Chargers

BOSTON -- J.C. Jackson and the New England Patriots are set for a reunion.

Short on cornerbacks, the Patriots acquired Jackson from the Chargers in a trade on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport reported that it's just a pick swap in 2025 for New England and Los Angeles.

The #Patriots and #Chargers will swap 2025 6th and 7th rounders, sources say. https://t.co/LHfmbBxTb6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Jackson, 27, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl as a rookie and spending four seasons with the Patriots.

He signed a big-money deal with the Chargers in 2022 but has not lived up to the contract, playing in just seven games over the past two seasons. He was a healthy scratch for L.A. in Week 3, and he didn't play in Week 4.

It was reported in late September that there was an arrest warrant out for Jackson in Massachusetts after his failure to appear in court. That matter is related to traffic charges.

The Patriots have been ravaged by injury at cornerback this season, most recently with rookie Christian Gonzalez suffering a dislocated shoulder in Sunday's loss in Dallas. Jonathan Jones has missed three games due to an ankle injury, Marcus Jones went on IR after suffering an injury in Week 2, and Jack Jones has been on IR since the start of the season after suffering a hamstring injury at practice.