Warrant issued for former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in Attleboro probation court

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ATTLEBORO – It's been an eventful week on and off the field for former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

A warrant has been issued for Jackson out of Attleboro District Court probation, police confirmed on Monday.

In March, Jackson was ordered to pay a $300 fine and attend a class for reckless drivers after he was charged in 2020. Jackson was accused of driving 100 MPH on Route 1 in South Attleboro, leading to the charges.

Since prosecutors said Jackson did not follow probation terms and did not appear in court last week, a warrant was issued.

The news comes a day after the cornerback, who left New England for a massive payday with the Chargers, was a healthy scratch against the Vikings.

Jackson played four seasons with the Patriots. After signing a 5-year, $82.5 million deal, Jackson has only played in seven games during his season-plus in Los Angeles. 

First published on September 25, 2023 / 2:25 PM

