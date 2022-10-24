Patriots tease return of silver pants ahead of Monday night matchup with Bears

BOSTON -- Since adopting a new uniform set in 2020, the Patriots have kept a unified look at home, with navy blue pants matching their navy blue jerseys. Monday night looks like it will mark a change.

The Patriots sent out a simple tweet on Monday, ahead of their home date with the Bears. The tweet just said: "Silver pants."

The Patriots primarily wore silver pants at home from 1993 -- with the launch of the "Flying Elvis" logo -- through 2019, while wearing navy blue pants on the road to go with their white jerseys. But that changed in 2020, when the Patriots went with navy blue pants for both their home and away jerseys.

The team enjoyed a rather large celebration of the throwback Pat Patriot logo during their game against the Lions a few weeks ago. And while it's not clear how long the silver pants will be back in Foxboro, the Patriots are once again tapping back into a look from years past for this nationally televised game.