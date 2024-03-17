Patriots signing wide receiver K.J. Osborn

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

BOSTON -- The Patriots have gone to Plan B at wide receiver.

After missing out on Calvin Ridley at the start of free agency this week, the team went out and agreed to a deal with wide receiver K.J. Osborn on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news first.

The 26-year-old Osborn was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by Minnesota, and he's played in 59 games over four seasons. His production has been steady over the last three seasons, averaging 53 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns per year, while playing in all but one game.

Osborn's logged two 100-yard games in his career, catching 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in 2022 and catching five passes for 117 yards at Chicago late last season. He also has turned in a 99-yard game at Green Bay last Ocotber and a 95-yard game against Detroit on Christmas Eve last season. He's yet to catch two touchdowns in a game.

Osborn also returned kicks in Minesota, primarily in his rookie season, when he averaged 21.6 yards on kick returns and 3.9 yards on punt returns.

The 5-foot-11 Osborn will join a receiving depth chart with Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas at the top, and he'll likely be competing for reps with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton. The team is likely to add at the position in the draft, as well.