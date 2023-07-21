A look at all the Patriots rookies as they report to training camp

FOXBORO -- Patriots training camp begins Tuesday when veteran players report for duty in Foxboro, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday. But for a few days, the training facilities will belong to New England's rookies.

Friday is reporting day for Patriots rookies, and there are quite a few of them heading into the 2023 season. The Patriots drafted 12 players at the 2023 NFL Draft and added five other undrafted free agents.

Some of the rooks are locks to earn a roster spot. Many of them are not. Here's a rundown of the first-year NFLers who will hit the field for the Patriots this summer.

CB Christian Gonzalez (1st round, 17th overall)

There is a world of hype around Gonzalez, who just about everyone believes has all the makings to be the No. 1 cornerback on the Patriots defense right from the get-go. He's going to have a huge spotlight on him throughout the year, but could help anchor the New England secondary.

At 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, Gonzalez is the biggest corner on the New England roster and will add a much-needed element of size to the secondary. He's a completely different physical beast than Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Jalen Mills, and Marcus Jones.

And the Patriots are going to need Gonzalez to hit the ground running, with an extremely tough schedule against quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, and Dak Prescott over the first month of the season.

There's a slight catch at the moment: Gonzalez hasn't signed a contract yet. That should be resolved before Wednesday's practice.

DE Keion White (2nd round, 46th overall)

White made headlines for his reaction -- or non-reaction -- after being drafted by New England. But fans should get pumped for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end, who may should some opportunities to eat up opposing quarterbacks as a rookie.

Like Gonzalez, White also remains unsigned heading into camp.

LB Marte Mapu (3rd round, 76th overall)

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Mapu after he impressed a lot of people during minicamp. He's a versatile defender that will play all over the field for the Pats, and could be one of the more exciting players on the defensive side of the ball this season.

C Jake Andrews (4th round, 107th overall)

The Patriots already have an Andrews anchoring the offensive line at center, but David Andrews is 31 and it would be wise to have the next guy in line for the spot. Jake Andrews could be that guy after a strong career along at Troy, including a senior season where he really popped at center.

K Chad Ryland (4th round, 112th overall)

Nick Folk, who will turn 39 during the upcoming season, will have some competition in camp. Ryland played five collegiate seasons -- four at Eastern Michigan, one at Maryland -- and connected on 49 of his 58 field goals over the past three seasons. He's got a big leg and a lot of potential.

G Sidy Sow (4th round, 117th overall)

The Patriots are set at guard with Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange, but Sow is a big and athletic beast -- listed at 6-foot-5, 318 pounds -- who was a five-year starter at Eastern Michigan. He could develop into a key backup on the line.

G Atonio Mafi (5th round, 144th overall)

Another potential depth piece for the offensive line, the 6-foot-2, 338-pound Mafi began his college career as a defensive tackle before moving to guard for UCLA. The Patriots also knew him ahead of the draft, as they coached Mafi at the Shrine Bowl.

WR Kayshon Boutte (6th round, 187th overall)

Boutte was once considered a first-round talent but saw his draft stock tumble after he struggled with consistently his final two seasons at LSU. He played in only six games as a sophomore in 2021, but nine of his 38 receptions were touchdowns.

P Bryce Baringer (6th round, 192nd overall)

The Patriots needed a punter after moving on from Jake Bailey and took the best one in the draft in the big-legged Baringer, who set several school and Big Ten records over his four-year career at Michigan State. He kicked the crud out of the ball for the Spartans, averaging 46 yards per punt over his college career.

Baringer led the nation as a senior, averaging 49 yards per punt.

WR Demario Douglas (6th round, 210th overall)

Another receiver with a lot of potential, Douglas could develop into a solid slot option. The 5-foot-8, 179-pound Douglas had nearly 1,000 yards on 79 receptions to go with six touchdowns at Liberty last season, and he can also serve as a punt returner for New England.

DB Ameer Speed (6th round, 214th overall)

Another big corner at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Speed also has experience on special teams from his time at Michigan State and Georgia.

CB Isaiah Bolden (7th round, 245th overall)

Bolden has speed and size (6-foot-2) and could be a developmental player for special teams on the practice squad.

QB/WR Malik Cunningham (UDFA)

There's going to be a lot of eyes on the former Louisville quarterback this summer, as he tries to make the transition to wide receiver with the Patriots -- a position he's never played before. We'll see if he can channel his inner-Julian Edelman for the Pats.

Cunningham is dangerous with his legs, as he ran for 3,179 yards and 50 touchdowns in college, tying Lamar Jackson for the most rushing touchdowns in Louisville school history.

TE Johnny Lumpkin (UDFA)

We'll see if the Patriots opt for a third tight end on the roster, but Lumpkin was a solid run and pass blocker during his time at Louisiana, which is not exactly the forte for Hunter Henry or Mike Gesicki.

WR Ed Lee (UDFA)

The URI product could be a nice developmental player as a slot receiver. He averaged 16.2 yards per reception for the Rams last year as a senior.

LB Jourdan Heilig (UDFA)

While he's listed as a linebacker, Heilig was a core special teamer at Appalachian State. Sounds like the kind of player Bill Belichick would want to take a look at throughout training camp.

DL Justus Tavai (UDFA)

The brother of linebacker Jahlani Tavai, Justus went undrafted out of San Diego State, where he recorded 3.5 sacks over 11 games in 2022. He played three seasons at Hawaii before becoming an Aztec last season.