Patriots owner Robert Kraft, rapper Meek Mill travel to Poland to honor Holocaust victims

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, rapper Meek Mill travel to Poland for Holocaust Remembrance Day

BOSTON – Patriots owner Robert Kraft is visiting Poland for an event that honors victims of the Holocaust.

Kraft is participating in the annual March of the Living along with his friend, rapper Meek Mill.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a trip to Poland. Foundation to Combat Antisemitism

The 3-kilometer march takes place Tuesday from Auschwitz to Birkenau as a tribute to Holocaust victims.

This comes weeks after Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism started a national campaign to fight back against Jewish hate.