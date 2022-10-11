Patriots release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

BOSTON -- Last week's activation of rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton made for a crowded depth chart at wide receiver for the Patriots. The team cleared a spot on Tuesday, though, releasing wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey impressed the Patriots during the preseason, and he filled more of a hybrid receiver/blocking tight end role in the New England offense.

He played a season-high 54 snaps in the Week 3 loss to Baltimore, and he had been on the field for 41.4 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season.

After catching 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games, he caught just two passes for 20 yards in five regular-season games. In his career, he has just 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games.

The release of Humphrey leaves Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton on the receiver depth chart.

In addition to releasing Humphrey, the team also released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.