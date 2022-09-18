Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots playing 500th game of Robert Kraft's ownership

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bill Belichick on Steelers' defense ahead of Week 2 matchup
Bill Belichick on Steelers' defense ahead of Week 2 matchup 00:54

BOSTON -- Sunday marks a milestone for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as the team will be playing its 500th game since he took over as owner way back in 1994.

It's a stretch that has obviously been quite successful for New England, and the six banners that hang above the south end zone at Gillette Stadium are permanent reminders of that fact.

Since Kraft took control of the team in 1994, the Patriots own a 308-142 record in the regular season, with 19 AFC East titles. In the playoffs, the Patriots have gone 33-16 under Kraft. That includes, of course, the aforementioned six Super Bowls, but also four more AFC championships.

The Patriots have been the most successful team in the NFL since Kraft purchased the team, owing in large part to the partnership that thrived among himself, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady for two decades. Belichick owns a 254-100 regular-season record and 30-12 postseason record as head coach of the Patriots, while Brady went 219-64 in the regular season and 30-11 in the postseason during his years in New England.

Kraft was in the running for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, but he was not selected out of the dozen finalists for the honor.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 11:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.