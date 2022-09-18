Patriots playing 500th game of Robert Kraft's ownership

BOSTON -- Sunday marks a milestone for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as the team will be playing its 500th game since he took over as owner way back in 1994.

It's a stretch that has obviously been quite successful for New England, and the six banners that hang above the south end zone at Gillette Stadium are permanent reminders of that fact.

Since Kraft took control of the team in 1994, the Patriots own a 308-142 record in the regular season, with 19 AFC East titles. In the playoffs, the Patriots have gone 33-16 under Kraft. That includes, of course, the aforementioned six Super Bowls, but also four more AFC championships.

RKK 500.



Tomorrow marks Robert Kraft’s 500th game as owner since buying the Patriots in 1994. pic.twitter.com/SmujbPpZgh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2022

The Patriots have been the most successful team in the NFL since Kraft purchased the team, owing in large part to the partnership that thrived among himself, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady for two decades. Belichick owns a 254-100 regular-season record and 30-12 postseason record as head coach of the Patriots, while Brady went 219-64 in the regular season and 30-11 in the postseason during his years in New England.

Kraft was in the running for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, but he was not selected out of the dozen finalists for the honor.